Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter worth approximately $912,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 391.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 50,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after buying an additional 40,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Inovalon had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jason Capitel sold 15,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $289,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 596,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

