Axa Sells 104,700 Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Axa lowered its stake in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,700 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.09% of Macerich worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAC. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Macerich by 1,467,650.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 29,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Macerich by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,107,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after buying an additional 259,643 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 112,930 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $40,883,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,375,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,437 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

In related news, EVP Doug J. Healey acquired 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,927.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 25,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 360,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,770.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Macerich from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Macerich from $30.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Macerich from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of MAC opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Macerich Co has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.78.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Macerich Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.