Axa Acquires Shares of 11,266 Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Axa acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 700.0% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 58.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 643.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $28,244.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,530.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $2,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,109 shares of company stock worth $34,289,919 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra cut shares of Beyond Meat to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beyond Meat to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $141.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.78. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $239.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,574.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.79.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

