Axa Has $727,000 Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Axa reduced its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,900 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.11% of Photronics worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Photronics by 105.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Photronics by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $34,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,656.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $713.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.63 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Photronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

