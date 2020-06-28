62,200 Shares in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) Bought by Axa

Axa acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. Axa owned about 0.06% of Innoviva at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Innoviva by 50.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Innoviva stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 166.87 and a current ratio of 166.87. Innoviva Inc has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Innoviva had a return on equity of 59.11% and a net margin of 66.50%. The firm had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

