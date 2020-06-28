Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Holdings Boosted by Axa

Axa raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.20% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

HCCI stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66. The firm has a market cap of $380.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $107.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Recatto bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $48,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,009 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,425.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

