Axa Takes $754,000 Position in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Axa acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,440,000 after acquiring an additional 93,732 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 121.9% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,889,000 after acquiring an additional 604,308 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 697,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,601,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $19,432,000. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Eidos Therapeutics from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Eidos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.55.

NASDAQ EIDX opened at $43.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 16.97 and a current ratio of 16.97.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

