Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Position Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 37,107 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.56% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $31,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL opened at $102.38 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $180.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRL. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.43.

In related news, Director Carl T. Berquist purchased 3,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,239.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

