Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 168,281 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.31% of ProAssurance worth $31,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their price objective on ProAssurance from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE PRA opened at $13.32 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $750.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.22.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.