Invesco Ltd. Acquires 207,942 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,942 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.67% of Colliers International Group worth $32,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,690,000. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,921,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 3,498.8% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after acquiring an additional 151,847 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Colliers International Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 749,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,726,000 after acquiring an additional 128,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 391.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 151,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 120,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.24. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Colliers International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $92.07.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 3.89%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

