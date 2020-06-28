Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of United Fire Group worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in United Fire Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

UFCS stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.05. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $53.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $271.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -122.22%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Quass sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $66,811.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on United Fire Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

