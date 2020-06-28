Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $649,000 Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of FARO Technologies worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,171,000 after buying an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Shares of FARO opened at $51.07 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.39 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.