Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 1,942 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 99.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 53,613 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $39.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.73 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.60. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 16.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.92%.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Robert Z. Hensley purchased 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,781.00. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHCT. DA Davidson raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

