Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lessened by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,732 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 88,080 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.5% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $97,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $203.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,519.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

