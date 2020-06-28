Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,014.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,928 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 224,778 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.6% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.18. The company has a market cap of $1,519.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.