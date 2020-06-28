Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,751 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.1% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,340,573 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,157,608,000 after acquiring an additional 355,038 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 610,428 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.18. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $203.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1,519.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

