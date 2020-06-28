Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Stewart Asset Management LLC

Stewart Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,292 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.1% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,519.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $203.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.