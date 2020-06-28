O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,973 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,340,573 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,157,608,000 after buying an additional 355,038 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 610,428 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,264,000 after buying an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.28 and its 200-day moving average is $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1,519.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $203.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

