Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $9.27 Million Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 136.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,783 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,209.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 24,726 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 575.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 136,788 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 31.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 870,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,463,000 after acquiring an additional 207,355 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $8,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,730 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,452,750. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.41 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $99.26.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

