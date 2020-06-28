Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sailpoint Technologies were worth $17,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 10,195.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -295.30 and a beta of 2.11. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $75.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,368,898 shares in the company, valued at $22,121,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Juliette Rizkallah sold 2,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $56,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,173 shares of company stock worth $1,920,525 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

