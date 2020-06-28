Axa Has $756,000 Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Axa lessened its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Diodes were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Diodes by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on DIOD shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Diodes news, Director C H. Chen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,786,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director C H. Chen sold 23,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,180,382.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,268 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,327 shares of company stock worth $5,325,432 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $48.78 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.50.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 11.54%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.