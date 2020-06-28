54,172 Shares in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Bought by Axa

Axa acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 54,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Axa owned 0.20% of AnaptysBio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. AnaptysBio Inc has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

