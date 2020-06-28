Axa Takes $770,000 Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Axa bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 97.3% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $74.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.60. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $99.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $584.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.45%.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $95,326.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,756.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $795,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.