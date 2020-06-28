Axa Buys 4,078 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Axa raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average is $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.66. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2335 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

