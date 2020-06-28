Axa Invests $780,000 in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Axa bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 34,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWT. TheStreet downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of CWT opened at $44.28 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $57.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.44). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $125.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

