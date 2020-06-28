Axa Lowers Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Axa trimmed its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 91.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227,600 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,734,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,751,000 after buying an additional 1,614,024 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $169,214,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,058,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,673,000 after buying an additional 369,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,317,000 after buying an additional 293,024 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,933,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Raymond James lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $40.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $40.28. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

