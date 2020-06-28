Axa Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Axa lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 321.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.23% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 91,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 14,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $6,028,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $16.54 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $458.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

