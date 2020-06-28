Axa Boosts Stake in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Axa boosted its stake in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.15% of TPI Composites worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in TPI Composites by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in TPI Composites by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406,794 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in TPI Composites by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $540,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 41,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $887,377.96. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,241 shares of company stock worth $187,751 and sold 125,000 shares worth $2,680,500. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

TPIC stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. TPI Composites Inc has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $778.26 million, a P/E ratio of -199.36 and a beta of 1.60.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.27. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $356.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.