Axa Sells 42,845 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Axa reduced its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,845 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.16% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,532,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,889,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,590,000 after acquiring an additional 605,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,462,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,463,000 after acquiring an additional 529,482 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,513,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 2,932,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,304,000 after acquiring an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.21. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.95.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $156,784.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,784.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

