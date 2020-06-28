Axa Has $811,000 Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Axa increased its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Aramark were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 21,221,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,792,000 after buying an additional 2,482,906 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,634,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,397,000 after buying an additional 841,077 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,126,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,310,000 after buying an additional 367,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,452,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,894,000 after buying an additional 203,529 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 5,225,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,352,000 after purchasing an additional 631,226 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aramark alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.23.

In other Aramark news, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,709 shares in the company, valued at $692,447.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,452.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $21.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.