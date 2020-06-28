Axa Has $814,000 Stock Holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Axa decreased its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,606 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Roku were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,904,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,631,000 after buying an additional 1,027,532 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,963,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 138.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,340,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,304,000 after acquiring an additional 778,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Roku by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,151,000 after acquiring an additional 741,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 97.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 823,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,072,000 after acquiring an additional 406,306 shares during the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roku from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.20.

ROKU stock opened at $122.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.26 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.46. Roku Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $2,917,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,625.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $38,901.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $133,359.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,739 shares of company stock valued at $20,374,098 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

