Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,155 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,555 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the first quarter worth $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DB opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. Deutsche Bank AG has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank AG will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DB. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.70.

Deutsche Bank Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

