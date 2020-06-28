Axa Has $841,000 Stock Holdings in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

Axa lowered its stake in shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.18% of Vectrus worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 6.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 1.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Prow sold 4,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,684.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $551.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.67. Vectrus Inc has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $351.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.84 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vectrus Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

