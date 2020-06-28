Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa boosted its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,053,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,571,000 after buying an additional 388,508 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,279,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,860,000 after acquiring an additional 113,250 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 125.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,593,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,715 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2,185.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,491,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,628,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Element Solutions stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.87. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

