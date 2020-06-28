Axa Lowers Holdings in Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP)

Axa reduced its position in Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.40% of Gain Capital worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCAP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Gain Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Gain Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GCAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

In related news, CFO Nigel Rose sold 3,928 shares of Gain Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $25,374.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,002.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GCAP opened at $6.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $227.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.06.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.05. Gain Capital had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is -25.26%.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

