Axa Has $851,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Axa lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 40.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,784 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,275,000 after acquiring an additional 76,757 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 101,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,593,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY opened at $312.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.05. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.