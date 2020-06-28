Axa Purchases New Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

Axa purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000. Axa owned approximately 0.08% of Super Micro Computer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $242,000. 20.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMCI opened at $28.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $33.30.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $772.41 million during the quarter. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 7,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $189,595.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,014 shares in the company, valued at $354,974.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

