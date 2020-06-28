Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Stock Position Decreased by Axa

Axa lowered its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.44% of Genesco worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 278,031 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Genesco by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after purchasing an additional 414,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Genesco by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,792,000 after acquiring an additional 189,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 456,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 72,194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Genesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.45. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $275.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.47 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Genesco Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.