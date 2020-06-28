Invesco Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,846 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.00% of Southside Bancshares worth $30,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,380,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Robert Garrett acquired 1,167 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $30,318.66. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,850 shares in the company, valued at $411,783. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.53. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.36%.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

