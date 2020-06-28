Invesco Ltd. Has $30.33 Million Stake in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,456 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.09% of SPX worth $30,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in SPX in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 22.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

SPXC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SPX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 16,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $738,399.75. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SPXC opened at $38.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SPX Corp has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $53.76.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. SPX had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.