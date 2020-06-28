Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,625 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $32,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

In other Mercury General news, VP Brandt Minnich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $36,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George Joseph acquired 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,612,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,199,918.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 462,563 shares of company stock worth $17,041,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCY opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.33. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $65.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.89 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.92%.

MCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.