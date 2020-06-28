Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 176,243 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.87% of Arconic worth $32,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Arconic by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 33,200 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $374,496.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,538.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erick R. Asmussen acquired 20,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,704.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 63,200 shares of company stock valued at $704,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ARNC stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Arconic Inc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $19.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Arconic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

