Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,388,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,126 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $32,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 63,814 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 109,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of FOX by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 711,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,379,000 after buying an additional 231,169 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of FOX by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 94,400 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

FOX stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.47. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.