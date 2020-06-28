Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Position Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,478,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.46% of Atlantica Yield worth $32,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlantica Yield by 33.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,280,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,853,000 after purchasing an additional 577,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 92.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,094,000 after acquiring an additional 905,180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the first quarter worth about $26,976,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the fourth quarter worth about $31,935,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the fourth quarter worth about $31,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

AY stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Atlantica Yield PLC has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 91.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 268.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

