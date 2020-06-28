Invesco Ltd. Sells 3,390 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.06% of Alliance Data Systems worth $32,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 86.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 71.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 1,500 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.60 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Gerspach bought 5,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $260,450.00. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $42.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.52. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $159.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $71.65.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 40.98%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

ADS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Compass Point raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.87.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

