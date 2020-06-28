Invesco Ltd. Sells 125,391 Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,391 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Match Group worth $32,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,106,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 317.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $486,438.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $751,131.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,410.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,507 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Match Group from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average of $77.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. Match Group Inc has a 1-year low of $44.74 and a 1-year high of $101.97.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.02 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 199.73% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

