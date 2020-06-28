Invesco Ltd. Sells 37,623 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,623 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.99% of Emcor Group worth $33,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Emcor Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,062,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,069,000 after purchasing an additional 408,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Emcor Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,889,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emcor Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,540,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,478,000 after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emcor Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,197,000 after purchasing an additional 69,545 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emcor Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after purchasing an additional 122,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME opened at $63.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.46. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. Emcor Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Emcor Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EME. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

