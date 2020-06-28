DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,562,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $33,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 87,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $8,930,000. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology Co has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $57.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 27.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.