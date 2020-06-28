Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,486,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 679,059 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.31% of Navient worth $34,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,141,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Navient by 165.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 81,100 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 83.5% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 40,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen purchased 7,250 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $49,082.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Arnold purchased 6,500 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $43,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $115,143. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NAVI. Barclays upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

NAVI stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. Navient Corp has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.88.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

