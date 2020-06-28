Invesco Ltd. Invests $34.28 Million in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 231,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,279,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.44% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,558 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,738,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,940,000 after purchasing an additional 49,140 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $174.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.65. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

